How Elizabeth Holmes Doc ‘You Can See Everything’ Became an Oscar Front-Runner

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“Extra’s” Derek Hough sat down with Variety Chief Awards Editor Clayton Davis to break down how Nathan Fielder’s Elizabeth Holmes documentary “You Can See Everything” has become a box office hit and an Oscar front-runner.

Davis pointed out, “Nathan Fielder goes and lives with Elizabeth Holmes for 34 days prior to her reporting to prison.”

Clayton went on, “Then we get into things with her spouse, Billy. Then you start finding out a little bit more about her family and then we have some really great cameos and recreations.”

According to the Department of Justice, Holmes, the former CEO of the blood-testing startup Theranos, is serving time for defrauding investors.

Davis pointed out how well the movie is doing, saying, “We didn’t even know it existed until a few weeks ago. It’s 99 on Metacritic, 98 on Rotten Tomatoes, has a 9.4 on IMDb score, which is higher than ‘The Godfather.’”

He added, “It’s going to be crazy if this grosses like $100 million at the box office.”

Nathan seems like an unlikely choice for the film, as fans know him as the deadpan comedian from “Nathan for You” and “The Rehearsal.”

Clayton said, “He’s a comedian but… wants to make the world a better place but also make you laugh while doing it.”

He added, “One of the big questions is how did he end up with Elizabeth Holmes? I don’t think he quite even knows that. I mean, he asked them in the movie, ‘Why am I here? Why did you reach out to me?’ and I think maybe they thought he was going to be a layup kind of guy… and wouldn’t hit them with some hard questions, but he does.”

As for the Oscars, Davis pointed out there has never been a doc up for best picture in 98 years.

“It's never happened, but here we are,” he said. “We have 10 slots. And even if there were five slots, I kind of think it would just be in.”

He said of Nathan and his co-director Lance Oppenheim, “I think Nathan and Lance are going to get in for director. Then we’re off to the races.”