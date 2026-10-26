Compleat’s ‘Tubie-Ween Collection’ Makes Halloween More Inclusive for the Tube-Fed Community

Compleat

Compleat is helping tubies dress up as exactly who they’ve dreamed of being this Halloween, with feeding tube access built right into the costume.

The tube-feeding nutrition brand’s new Tubie-Ween Collection features one-of-a-kind costumes designed in partnership with three tubies and their families. Alongside the collection, Compleat is releasing its first-ever toolkit for tubie Halloween costumes. It includes DIY resources and a step-by-step guide so families everywhere can create accessible looks of their own.

Every costume started with a tubie’s own idea. Compleat paired a professional costume design expert with the lived experience of seamstress and tubie mom Rose Watson (@little.miss.seamstress) to turn each child’s vision into a design that’s both imaginative and functional.

Five-year-old Scarlett of Pittsville, Maryland, combined her favorite things into a Magic Cowgirl Princess. Her sparkling pink-and-purple dress pairs fairy wings with cowgirl boots and a magic wand. Heart-shaped details finish the look, and one of them is cleverly designed to provide access to her feeding tube.

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Wyatt, 19, of Silver Spring, Maryland, has always loved superheroes, and his family says he already is one. As SuperWyatt, he suits up in silver armor, a mask and a bold blue “W,” while his wheelchair becomes the Wyatt Mobile, which lights up brighter the faster he moves.

Nine-year-old Lavender of St. Louis turned her love of flowers into a costume that transforms her into a colorful bouquet of wildflowers.

“Halloween should be about the excitement of dressing up, expressing yourself and celebrating with the people around you,” said Priyanka Malhotra, director of marketing for Compleat at Nestlé Health Science. “By listening to real tubie families and designing around their needs and imaginations, we hope the Tubie-Ween Collection can provide inspiration for families while showing how thoughtful design can help make Halloween more accessible.”

For Watson, whose daughter Lavender is one of the featured tubies, the project hit close to home.

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“As a tubie mom, I know how much parents are already thinking through, especially when it comes to their kid’s Halloween costume,” Watson said. “What made this project extra special was starting with the kids’ imaginations and finding creative ways to bring their ideas to life. You can see their personalities shine in every detail.”

Compleat is also encouraging neighbors to make trick-or-treating more welcoming by offering a mix of edible and non-edible treats, such as small toys, stickers, or temporary tattoos. That simple swap gives tubies, kids with food allergies, and others with medical or dietary needs more ways to join in the fun of picking a treat.

By bringing more visibility to tube feeding, the brand hopes to inspire communities to build Halloween traditions that more people can take part in.

To explore the collection and download the step-by-step costume guide, visit compleat.com/TubieWeenCollection.