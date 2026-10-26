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It’s over between Chrishell Stause and G Flip.

Stause took to Instagram to announce the stars have split after four years together.

The “Selling Sunset” star shared, “I have a pretty humbling update to share with you guys. G and I are no longer together. We have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other. That’s not hard for me because I am in love with this person, and I don’t have all the information or the reasons.”

She went on, “I’m sure, just like always, with time, you know, you get the lessons you’re meant to get. And I know that will happen and I’m gonna heal and everything’s gonna be fine. I’m definitely never doing this again. But I just felt like you guys deserved a little bit more than a cold written statement because you have been so supportive and so loving. We really appreciate that. Maybe you can still do that, but it would have to be separately.”

Chrishell got emotional as she said, “I don’t know what else to say you guys. I feel like a little bit of a failure. There’s nothing you could say about me that would be worse than what I say to myself. I just have to kind of heal and figure this out. It’s hard. It’s painful.”

She put it this way, “I’m a lover girl. I swing big. I miss. Or maybe you don’t miss, maybe these are the life and seasons you’re meant to have with people and I had an amazing over four years with G. Maybe that’s not a miss, you know. Maybe it’s just coming to terms with it being a different ending than you had imagined.”

Stause insisted, “I will always love G, and I don’t ever really see that changing. This sucks, but everyone deserves to be happy and I wish that for both of us, so thank you.”

G Flip also posted about the split on Instagram.

She wrote, "After 4+ years Chrishell and I are no longer together. I will always lover her, we will always share a special connectio and I cherish our memories together deeply."

G Flip continued, "My head & heart are feeling very heavy right now and I’ not able to talk but I want to than you all for your support and appreciate you respecting our privacy at this difficult time."

Although never legally married, Chrishell and G Flip had a wedding ceremony in May 2023.

A few months later, Stause opened up to “Extra” about their relationship.