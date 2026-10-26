Getty Images

Chris Brown learned his fate today, following a 2023 attack at a London night club.

Brown and his co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu pleaded guilty to affray in July. Affray refers to a fight in a public place.

Now, People magazine reports Judge Tony Baumgartner sentenced Brown to eight months in prison — suspended for 12 months — for the assault on music producer Abraham Diaw.

Akinlolu was sentenced to four months in prison, also suspended for 12 months.

According to the UK government website “a suspended prison sentence is served in the community instead of in prison.” It may require conditions are met like avoiding a certain location or community service. The site adds, “If you break the conditions of a suspended sentence you can be sent to prison.”

The sentencing confirms Brown will be able to return to his co-headlining tour with Usher, which is set to resume in Atlanta on Nov. 5.

A press release from London’s Metropolitan Police outlines the attack, stating an “investigation began on 19 February 2023, after police received a report that a man in his 40s had been assaulted at a nightclub in Hanover Square in the early hours of the morning.

“Enquiries established that the victim had been at the nightclub at around 03:00hrs when he was approached by two men and assaulted.”

The victim was taken to a hospital "where he was found to have suffered a head injury and a minor injury to his knee.”

The release states, “CCTV enquiries showed that Brown struck the victim’s head several times with a glass bottle, while Akinlolu punched the man to the back of the head. The victim was then chased, pushed to the floor and kicked.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah, of the Metropolitan Police, said, “This was an inexcusable attack that put a man in hospital… Violence will not be accepted on the streets of London. Regardless of an individual's profile or status, we will pursue those responsible and work tirelessly to bring them before the courts.”