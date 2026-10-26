Alexa Chung Confirms Engagement to Tom Sturridge

Splash News

“The Man I Love” star Tom Sturridge and model Alexa Chung are engaged!

Chung confirmed the engagement in an interview with More or Less magazine.

She shared, “My engagement ring is a Tudor…”

Showing love for her beau, Alexa said, “Tom knows how much I adore vintage and antiques, and he got me a beautiful Tudor ring. It’s like a table-cut diamond.”

Alexa added, “When I went to the National Portrait Gallery and looked at images of Anne Boleyn and all the other people who perished at the hands of Henry VIII, a lot of them had these rings on.”

Chung noted that her hairstylist Alexandri thought ring could be haunted. She quipped, “He took it off my finger and started making wishes around it and blowing on it. So I hope that my ring isn’t haunted. Or do I? Because that’s iconic.”

The two have been subject to engagement rumors since 2023.

They first sparked rumors when she wore a ring on that finger during a casual stroll in Notting Hill in photos obtained by People magazine.

In 2024, a source told The Sun, “Alexa has confirmed to her friends that she is indeed engaged to Tom and she is over the moon.”

"She is in a great place and seems completely head over heels for him. They’re a great match,” the insider added. “They have been hard at work planning a wedding with all of their close pals there. It won’t be a massive over-the-top affair but a smaller, classier and cooler bash.”