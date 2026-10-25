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“Extra’s” own Derek Hough is mourning the loss of his dog in a heart-breaking Instagram post.

Alongside a touching video of his pooch Romie walking in the sunshine, Derek wrote, “Romie came into my life when I was just trying to figure life out, it was just me and him. And for a long time, he was my constant. He saw me at my worst and at my best. He loved me through it all and somehow gave me purpose when I couldn’t find it myself.”

He went on, “He watched me grow up, fall in love, become a husband. And when he started to get tired, I asked him to hold on so he could meet his little sister, and he kept his promise. He held on. Waking up without him feels unreal. I keep looking at that spot where he’d usually come around the bushes, waiting, hoping. It’s strange to know he won’t come around that bend again.”

Focusing on the positive, Derek wrote, “But thank you, my boy, for choosing us, for carrying me, for giving me so much. There’s an ache that feels unbearable. But it’s also proof that love lived here fully. And you always will. Goodbye for now my sweet sweet Romie Boy 💔🐕.”

Lucky dog to have had an owner who loved him so much.

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Derek’s “DWTS” co-star Carrie Ann Inaba immediately offered her love, writing, “💔🙏 I'm so sorry Derek... I know there are no words in moments like this.... we are sending you and your family extra love during this time ❤️🕊️🙏.”

Jenna Dewan told Derek, “Ohhhh i know this pain so well 😭Romie is your angel spirit now, still with you🥹 sending you and the family so much love ❤️ 🙏🏻.”

“DWTS” veteran Tom Bergeron commented on the post, “Years ago (MANY years ago), I took a day off from my 1st radio job because of a death in the family. When I went back to work my boss asked, ‘Who died?”’When I said, ‘My dog. We grew up together.’I could tell he didn’t get it. Anyone who has ever loved a dog would understand immediately. Sorry for your loss, my friend. I definitely get it 🐾💔.”

Brooks Laich added, “May the goodest boy rest in peace, having lived a life of happiness and full of love. I will miss seeing his smiling face and wagging tail every time I walk in the door there. A true companion, in this life and the next. Sending you big hugs brother. ❤️”

“Ugh, truly one of the deepest aches is losing our fur babies,” Danielle Fishel wrote. “I am so sorry for your loss and I am so grateful you were able to give him such a beautiful life and he did the same for you.”