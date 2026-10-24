Meghan Markle Told Her Father She Knew of Child Sexual Abuse Allegations (Report)

Getty Images

A new report suggests Meghan Markle told her estranged father she knew he was under investigation for child porn — and promised he would never see his grandchildren.

The Sun on Sunday reports Markle wrote her father, Thomas Markle Sr., last year specifically to tell him she knew.

As Meghan said in her statement regarding her father’s legal jeopardy, she was made aware of allegations against him in 2019 but was advised not to speak publicly about them.

In spite of her public silence, she gave her father a piece of her mind in the letter, which he received in a Philippines hospital in December 2025. He was recovering from a leg amputation at the time.

The Sun on Sunday confirmed that Meghan wanted to be sure he received and read her missive, so had hospital management deliver it — and video him reading it.

The paper confirmed he read it “several times.”

The letter stressed that Thomas Sr. would never again hear from his daughter.

Many observers had criticized Meghan for not visiting or publicly contacting her dad while he was ailing, but the revelation that he was accused of child sexual abuse has flipped the narrative.

On Friday, The Sun reported that Meghan’s brother Thomas claimed to have found “boxes of alleged child-abuse images,” including at least some he thought were taken at his father’s home and — allegedly — an image of Thomas engaging in sexual contact with a girl who could be underage.

Thomas Sr. has forcefully denied the latter allegation to DailyMail.com, admitting to hiring sex workers but asserting he has never had sex with anyone who was underage.

Thomas Jr. reported the find to cops, who have renewed an investigation into Thomas Sr.

In the wake of the new information, Thomas Jr. — who had mocked Meghan publicly for years — begged her for forgiveness.

“I now know I have been protecting the wrong person for the past nine years,” he said on social media. “I’m so, so sorry Meghan... and I’m ashamed that I spent years taking his side when you fell out with him.”