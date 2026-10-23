Prince William Makes Historic Late-Night Appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

The Graham Norton Show/Instagram

Prince William made a surprise appearance on “The Graham Norton Show”!

The special episode was focused on the Earthshot Prize, a competition William started in 2020 to help battle climate change.

While Graham interviewed Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham, and Robert Irwin — all stars involved in the Earthshot Prize — the host invited Prince William to join them on the couch.

The BBC reports the audience gasped when the royal walked out!

The show shared photos from William’s visit with the caption, “A HISTORIC night on Graham’s sofa... with a very special surprise guest, @princeandprincessofwales, joined by #CateBlanchett, @hannah_waddingham, @robertirwinphotography with new music from @jorjasmith_!”

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared pics, adding, “Joining the iconic red sofa for a very special @earthshotprize edition.”

People magazine reports that during the episode, William spoke about the Earthshot Prize, saying, “For many years, I was hearing stories about environment issues and one thing that struck me was the negativity and doom, which got me down. I thought we could do something more powerful and more optimistic and the idea of an awards ceremony came about and we could talk about urgency and optimism together. It’s all about getting excited.”

He added, “There are some amazing people out there doing things to protect the world. We could really highlight what is being done and scale them to the next level to have more impact around the world.”

The future king also revealed what he’s watching these days… “Celebrity Traitors” on BBC One.

“I love it, the family love it,” he said. “Charlotte and Louis are obsessed with it. It’s really good telly.”

The Prince also said he enjoys “music and film,” and gushed over filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

“I love getting immersed in deep-thinking films,” he explained. “I like action films, too, but I like something a bit different. I’m a big fan of everything Christopher Nolan does.”

“His films are fantastic — the ‘Dark Knight’ series is psychologically dark and deep, and I absolutely love that,” William said. “He takes concepts that are completely out there and makes them incredibly entertaining.”