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Meghan Markle is addressing child pornography allegations against her father Thomas Markle Sr.

The Sun reported Thursday that Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., had found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child pornography images in four boxes at his father’s Cebu home in the Philippines. He also claimed he found at least one video of underage girls.

Thomas Jr. told The Sun he went to the authorities in the Philippines and the U.S. to report the findings.

Thomas Sr., 82, left the Philippines and returned to the U.S. in May due to a stroke and blood clot that led to the amputation of his left leg.

He vehemently denied the allegations, telling DailyMail.com they are “sick lies.”

“I’m shocked, I’m hurt, and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me,” Thomas Sr. told the publication. “I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

Meghan broke her silence on Friday with a statement to People magazine.

“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” she said.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed she learned of past allegations against her father in 2018, the same year she married Prince Harry.

She explained, “In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

Meghan went on, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.”

She insisted, “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

People reports Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on whether King Charles was aware of the 2018 letter, saying it is a matter for the Sussexes.

Thomas Jr. told The Sun he was “horrified” by what he found at this father’s home and said, “I have supported, cared for him, and helped him for years — but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”