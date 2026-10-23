Jack Osbourne Reveals Doctors Warned Ozzy Not to Do Final Concert

Jack Osbourne is opening up about his dad Ozzy Osbourne’s health issues in the weeks before he died.

While appearing on “Great Company with Jamie Laing,” Jack explained that doctors warned his father against playing a farewell show, but the rocker didn’t listen.

Ozzy died just 17 days after performing in Birmingham, England with Black Sabbath on July 5, 2025.

Jack explained, “They basically were just saying like you’ve got so many things going on. We recommend you don’t do this because the energy expenditure.”

He shared his dad’s ailments, saying, “There was like something with his heart and he had some like artery stuff going on,” adding that he suffered “a ton of medical kind of mishaps leading up to the show.”

“They were just like energetically, this is going to… this is not good,” the younger Osbourne said. “This is not good. Like, you don’t have it in you."

He said Ozzy responded, “I’m doing it.”

Jack shared his feeling on the matter, saying, “He wanted his journey. And so, I can’t… I’m not angry at that.”