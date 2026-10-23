Jack Johnson & Kelly Slater Recall Learning to Play the Guitar as Teens in ‘SURFILMUSIC’ (Exclusive Clip)

Brushfire Films

“Extra” has an exclusive clip from Jack Johnson’s new documentary “SURFILMUSIC.”

In the clip, courtesy of Brushfire Films, Johnson sits down with surfer Kelly Slater and the longtime friends talk about learning to play guitar as teens. Jack recalls Kelly being the first person he knew to write a song!

The clip also features a throwback photo and video of the friends in their younger years.

“Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC” opened the 8th annual Coast Film & Music Festival in Laguna Beach last week and returns for a special screening this Saturday, October 24.