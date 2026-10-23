Partners October 23, 2026
Giveaway! Win a 2-Night Stay at Westgate Las Vegas Inside the Halloween Suite
Celebrate Halloween anytime in this spooky suite!
“Extra” is giving one lucky winner a two-night stay in the Halloween Theme Suite at Westgate Las Vegas.
Immerse yourself in an enchanting world of premium amenities and lavish decor, designed to ignite your Halloween spirit 365 days a year. From intricately themed furnishings to exclusive spooky perks, your stay promises unparalleled comfort and delight.
The prize expires October 23, 2027. This offer is based on availability and subject to change. Airfare is not included.
Plus, we’ve got your guide to scaring up a good time Vegas this month from Universal Horror Unleashed at Area 15to the Halloween Block Party on Fremont Street. Watch!
For more check out VisitLasVegas.com.
Form expires on October 23, 2027.