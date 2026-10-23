Brandi Glanville Says Doctor Is ‘Taking My Face Off’ for a ‘Power Wash Under My Skin’

Brandi Glanville is taking another step toward finding out what is causing her facial disfigurement.

Glanville just revealed she’s going under the knife today, October 23.

On Thursday's “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast episode she told co-host James Maas, “Dr. Carlo Henrado is taking my face off on Friday and going to do an exploratory surgery to kind of do a power wash under my skin.”

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She said the doctor is focusing on two areas that he believes are “fungal balls or something alive.”

Brandi said, “I think it’s alive, personally, because it moves when it wants.”

She said the doctor told her, “If I can cut the head off the beast, the snake, then the other stuff we’ll be able to get.”

Glanville is both “super excited” and “scared to death.” This will be her first facial surgery.

She shared, “He’s, like, literally going in there with a power washer, basically, and knives and all this sh*t. And then he’s spinning my blood and doing this platelet thing on the inside of my face.”

Brandi has been battling the mystery illness since 2023, and in 2025 she told Us Weekly she was “out of funds” after spending more than $100,000 trying to diagnose and treat her facial issues.

Now, she says Henrado has agreed to perform this procedure for whatever her insurance will pay, plus $5,000. She told listeners, “I’m okay with that.”

Last month, Brandi shared a video from an ultrasound of her face on Instagram. In the video, doctors could see “something alive” and “moving."