Zazie Beetz Talks Pregnancy Cravings & Teaming with Liev Schreiber in ‘Nocturne’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Just days after Zazie Beetz debuted her baby bump at the “Nocturne” premiere in NYC, she chatted with "Extra" about the pregnancy news!

An "excited" Zazie was joined by co-star Liev Schreiber for an interview to promote the series.

Zazie is expecting her first child with screenwriter husband David Rysdahl.

She gushed, “True blessing. The honor of my life.”

As for her pregnancy cravings, Beetz said, “I’m very boring with my cravings… Most annoyingly, I’m not craving any sweets.”

Beetz is feeling “really healthy” during the pregnancy, saying, “I feel like a really annoying person when I say that, but I guess it’s been a good thing.”

Liev is a father of three, so Zazie could get some parenting advice! She said, “I’m already mining over here.”

Liev's character in "Noturne" leaves the city for a chance at a simpler life and then gets drawn back in by the case.

Schreiber is currently living in New York with his wife Taylor Niesen and their 3-year-old daughter Hazel, but he said they've considered a move.

Liev shared, “My wife and I have been talking about a lot. You know, raising another kid and wanting to have a slower pace, to have a slower life is something that I find really, really appealing." He added, "But also very hard because my roots are here and my family’s here and all my friends are here, and I genuinely love New York. But I think the idea of raising a child, for me, now having done it twice before, raising a child with a slightly slower pace — and maybe that's selfish on my part, that I want that, too — seems like a good idea just to try it."

Schreiber shares older children Sasha and Kai with ex Naomi Watts.

Zazie and Liev also opened up about how they built the chemistry between their characters on “Nocturne.”

Zazie shared, “Liev and I met up before we started shooting, had dinner together, just to hang, but then also to talk through backstory and decide what our shared history was going to be and how the dynamic might look. We really mapped that out.”

For her role, Beetz, who speaks English, French and German, had to speak Spanish.

Zazie perfected her accent with help from her vocal coach, who connected her with a Dominican woman.

Beetz said, “[She] talked me through sort of the accent, the slang, and we decided like what verbiage should we use and intonation and inflection. I like studied that hard and the two actors I was doing that with, they were Dominican, and so they were like correcting me as we were going. So, I pray it is convincing to those with native ears.”