Walton Goggins on ‘White Lotus’ Season 4 Secrets & Going Disney in ‘Hexed’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Three-time Emmy nominee Walton Goggins is dishing on his rise to Hollywood mega star, stealing the show on “Justified,” “Fallout,” and, of course, “The White Lotus.”

“Extra’s” Paul Costabile spoke with Walton, who may or may not have some intel on Season 4 of the Mike White hit, which just filmed in the South of France.

He noted, “I don’t know what’s happening, but a lot of the cast members are friends of mine.” Walton name-dropped Laura Dern and Chris Messina as friends.

But long before Walton got that golden ticket that led to his red-hot career, he was mesmerized by Hollywood as a teenager growing up in the South.

"I was an extra when I started out him this business when I was 15 years old," he recalled. "I learned a lot on that job!"

And Walton has always been business minded. He quit college after his freshman year and the 19-year-old arrived in Hollywood and needed to make some quick cash. He remembered, "My first job in L.A. was walking down Ventura Boulevard to start my own valet parking company."

He revealed that his secret to success is, “To work harder than everybody else in the room and don’t expect anything from it except the hope or the desire to just to do it again.”

Walton is on a roll, joining the new “Miami Vice 85” movie with Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler, as well as the new Disney animated film “Hex.”

Goggins admitted he wasn’t initially sold on the idea of voicing a three-eyed cat.

He shared, “I said, ‘I don't really know how I fit in Disney world.’ What is this? Who is this person?’ They sent these pages and I just fell madly in love with this feline.”

“Extra” was on the set of Goggins’ GoDaddy campaign, “Ink Your Link,” which he described as a combination of his commitment to tattoos and his status as a small business owner.

During the interview, Walton and Paul jokingly agreed to go get tattoos with each other!