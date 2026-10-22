Sienna Miller on Filming ‘War’ Love Scenes 6 Months Pregnant: ‘Quite Hysterical’

Justin Downing/Sky/HBO

HBO Max’s new drama “War” is packed with sex, money, and betrayal on hyperdrive, going from posh London penthouses to tense courtrooms as Dominic West and Sienna Miller battle over big bucks!

Dominic and Sienna opened up about their hit show.

She shared, “I was pregnant throughout this whole thing. So, I was three months pregnant at the beginning and eight and a half months pregnant at the end.”

Sienna gave birth to a baby boy in May. It was her third child, and her second with her fiancé Oli Green.

“I think at the beginning I was feeling a bit queasy. That's a memory,” Miller went on. “And by the end, I was just a heifer on a beach and... I was quite ready for some maternity leave by 34 weeks.”

To make matters worse, Miller had to film a pretty intimate scene!

She recalled, “The love scene when I was six months pregnant was quite hysterical because he was so worried about my bump.”