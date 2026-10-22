Priscilla Presley Makes Rare Public Appearance with Son Navarone

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Priscilla Presley, 81, and her son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, 39, stepped out together in Germany on Tuesday.

The outing marked a rare public appearance for the pair, who were in Baesweiler to sign the town’s guest book, known as the Golden Book, and to participate in a Q&A.

People magazine reports Priscilla told the audience, “I look forward to a wonderful evening with all of you, so with warm regards, thank you. And I also want to introduce my son.”

Navarone then told everyone he was “just happy to be traveling with my mom.”

“Thank you for the welcome as well,” he added, “Everyone’s been so kind to both of us.”