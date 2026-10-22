Mod Sun Remembers Late Ex-GF Sahara Ray: ‘True Love of Mine’

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Mod Sun paid tribute to his late ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray with a touching Instagram post.

He included a video of the model with a beautiful monarch butterfly set to Zach Bryan’s “Sun to Me.”

The singer wrote, "This is who Sahara was in this world. Pure magic. She could turn any moment into art. She walked into a room + all the sudden it was vibrant.”

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He went on, "We shared the same birthday + it always felt like we were sharing the same soul somehow. She was everyone’s muse + I always called her the 'ETERNAL IT GIRL.’ “

Mod Sun remembered their vacations together, saying, "We took trips to Hawaii, Big Sur, Minnesota, + when I was with her it was the most free I ever felt. She was my inspiration before, during, + long after we dated. She was a true love of mine. She just saw life differently. I really do think she was just too special for this world.”

He continued, "Everyone knew she was a magical fairy. She had a connection to nature I’ve never seen before. I’ll never forget that smile + that laugh + the way I would watch you dance around the room while effortlessly putting together the most amazing outfits.”

Mod Sun closed by writing, "No amount of words could ever do justice to how pure you were. Life will never be the same without your energy. I love you Hara…I always have + I always will. Save a spot for me in the forest angel."

Mod Sun, real name Derek Ryan Smith, dated Ray after his split from Avril Lavigne in 2023.

Ray, who also dated Justin Bieber years ago, tragically died over the weekend at just 34.

DailyMail.com reports she suffered a fentanyl overdose.

A source tells the publication Ray was rushed to an L.A. hospital on Friday night and placed on life support.

The insider explained that Sahara’s family made the difficult decision to remove her from life support late Sunday afternoon.

Ray was reportedly surrounded by loved ones when she passed away.

According to DailyMail.com, it was unclear if the overdose was accidental.

Her mother, Gretchen Bach, told DailyMail.com, “Sahara was an incredibly passionate and kind young woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter Snow, and surfing.”

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She continued, “We're feeling the love that is pouring in from her cherished friends, fans and the many communities that she was part of around the world.”

Ray, the daughter of professional surfer Tony Ray, had just welcomed her daughter Snow in January.