Julia Roberts Leads All-Star CMA Tribute to Dolly Parton

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Julia Roberts, Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perry were among the celebrities who remembered Dolly Parton during an all-star CMA tribute Wednesday night.

The special, called “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton,” was a two-hour event honoring the country music legend, who died at 80 in August.

Appearing in a pre-recorded video, Julia paid homage to her “Steel Magnolias” co-star.

“Dolly came into my life when I was in my early 20s, and it was magical to see someone so alive, so present,” Roberts said. “She really was a shining example of remembering who you are, where you came from, and what it means to be kind. We love her.”

Oprah also appeared on video, sharing, “We’re both Tennessee girls, and she represented to me the essence of being 100 percent who you see yourself to be. Authentic all the time, and I just loved her for it. I love that she had such grace and such tenacity. I mean, listen, if she put her mind to something, that was it. And I love that she was so generous of heart and generous of spirit, and her presence here on Earth will be felt for forever because the spirit that is so strong that was hers is actually everlasting.”

Katy, who covered Dolly’s “Coat of Many Colors," attended in person and spoke about Dolly onstage.

She recalled of the singer, “Devastatingly sharp and equally as sweet, she could read you for filth with a wink and a smile, and then make sure that your children learn to read, too. That’s a mother. Beneath the decades of dazzle was an extraordinary generosity of spirit. Some called her the Great Unifier because she had this ability to bring people together from all walks of life, political perspectives, and sexual orientations. She saw beyond those labels because she saw the humanity in everyone. For me, Dolly is the blueprint.”

Carol Burnett recalled working with Dolly on the 1979 variety special, “Dolly & Carol in Nashville.”

She said, “When I talk about thoughtful, I remember there was one night I was in my hotel room getting ready to go out to dinner to a restaurant, and there was a knock at the door, and I opened it, and there was Dolly with a home-cooked meal for me, so that I wouldn’t have to go out to a restaurant — and to top it off, that home-cooked meal was home-cooked by Dolly herself.”

Bono of U2 reflected on recording the song “Torn” with Dolly before she died.

“We were just blessed to record a song with her this spring,” he said. “I had no idea it would be her last. I wonder if she knew.” He confessed her vocals left him speechless, “which is rare for an Irishman.”

Bono added, “She once told me, when our schedules didn’t align, ‘Unfortunately, Bono, I have more love than time.’ More love than time. Isn’t that what eternal means? That’s Dolly.”

Sabrina Carpenter worked with Dolly on a remix of “Please Please Please.”

She shared in a recorded message, “She meant kindness, joy, quick comebacks, rhinestones, big hair, family, radiance, and love. I think Dolly was one of the only people on planet Earth that everyone could universally agree on, which I think is very special in any artist. But there’s nobody like Dolly.”

The CMA special also paid tribute to Dolly through song.

More than 20 singers performed, including Ella Langley, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson and Kelsea Ballerini.