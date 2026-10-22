Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla Set to Testify in Olivier Martinez Custody Battle

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Thursday marked day four of Halle Berry’s face-off with her ex, Olivier Martinez, in court over their son Maceo.

Olivier claims Halle physically, verbally, and emotionally abused their 13-year-old son and wants to change their custody arrangement.

Halle has adamantly denied his allegations, calling them “meritless and deliberately misleading.”

While Halle and her team did not talk to press outside the courthouse, Olivier’s attorney Patrick Baghdaserians told “Extra” ahead of the session, “We are feeling very positive and we're looking forward to wrapping this up.”

Afterward, he shared “We feel comfortable and we’re still proceeding. Obviously, I can't get into what was discussed or what wasn’t discussed in the closed session."

Maceo already testified, and Halle’s daughter from a previous relationship, Nahla, was expected to testify virtually from college.