Daytime Emmys 2026 Presenters Announced

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The presenters for the 2026 Daytime Emmys have just been announced.

“Extra’s” very own Derek Hough will be one of the presenters of the evening!

Other presenters include Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”), Lesli Kay (“As the World Turns”), Joe Lando (“One Life to Live”), Eva LaRue (“All My Children”), A Martinez (“Santa Barbara”), Juliet Mills (“Passions”), Alicia Leigh Willis (“Another World”), Eva zu Beck (“Superskilled with Eva zu Beck”), Danielle Chang (“Lucky Chow”), Sunny Hostin (“The View”), Pati Jinich (“Pati’s Mexican Table”), Star Jones (“Divorce Court”), Michael Jr. (“Stand Up and Do Something”), Katelyn MacMullen (“General Hospital”), Judge Greg Mathis (“Mathis Court with Judge Mathis”), Delon de Metz (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Keke Palmer (“Glam Through the Ages”), James Preston (“The Bay”), Paul Telfer (“Days of our Lives”), Tamara Tunie (“Beyond the Gates”), Susan Walters (“The Young and the Restless”) and Andrew Zimmern (“Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen”).

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi will host the pre-show red carpet stream on the @TheEmmys YouTube channel, while Terri Seymour will also be hosting coverage throughout the ceremony.

This year, “Extra” is partnering with NATAS to feature five nights of dedicated Daytime Emmys segments, giving fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the ceremony.

A week after the show, "Extra” will highlight the ceremony with a weekend show focused on notable red-carpet moments, winner reactions, and exclusive footage from the night’s festivities.