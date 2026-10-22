Bryan Cranston on Regret About Not Meeting with RJ Mitte Before His Death

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Bryan Cranston is speaking out in his first interview about the shocking death of his “Breaking Bad” TV son, RJ Mitte.

On the red carpet at the Broadway opening of Billy Crystal's new play "860" in New York City, he shared, “It’s a shame. You know, it threw me for a loop.”

Ritte was found dead 10 days ago in his Texas home.

Just days before, Bryan and RJ were planning to meet up.

Bryan noted, “He and I were trying to find out where we were. I was in New York. He was in Texas and I was coming to L.A. and we were trying to figure out, and I just wonder if he wanted to talk to me about something. And it's like, oh, God. Thirty-four years old."

Cranston stressed the importance of reaching out, saying, “If you feel depression, it’s a real thing. You’re not alone and there’s help to guide you through.”