Alli Webb on Her Journey from Hairdresser to Dry Bar Co-Founder to Beauty Mogul (Exclusive)

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Alli Webb turned blowouts into a booming business as a co-founder of Dry Bar, and then told her story in a candid memoir.

Webb stopped by “Extra” to talk about her journey and the best seller, “The Messy Truth: How I Sold My Business for Millions but Almost Lost Myself.”

She said of the book, “I just wanted to tell a real story of a successful entrepreneurial journey and I think it really, you know, resonated with a lot of women.”

In the tell-all, Webb goes from hairdresser to beauty boss to mogul after selling Dry Bar for a quarter of a billion dollars… all while things in her personal life fell apart.

Alli said the book dives into “the things I did right, things I didn’t do right, the real life stuff of behind the scenes of, you know, my life personally falling apart and getting a little messy and going through a divorce and my mom passing, my son struggling, it was just a lot of stuff while Dry Bar was this massive success.”

After selling Dry Bar, she launched a new entrepreneurial journey, Messy, featuring products for healthy hair.

She confessed, “I did stop getting blowouts and I started taking better care of my hair and I was more concerned with the integrity of my hair and the healthiness of my hair and also to give women permission to not have — I know it’s ironic — but, the perfect blowout, the perfect life, the perfect everything.”

Alli says it’s a messy-hair trend we’re seeing in Hollywood in movies like “Practical Magic 2.”

“Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock’s hair was very tousled and messy [in the movie],” she said. “I just saw Joey King on the red carpet with her long, tousled hair.”