Health & Beauty October 22, 2026
Alli Webb on Her Journey from Hairdresser to Dry Bar Co-Founder to Beauty Mogul (Exclusive)
Alli Webb turned blowouts into a booming business as a co-founder of Dry Bar, and then told her story in a candid memoir.
Webb stopped by “Extra” to talk about her journey and the best seller, “The Messy Truth: How I Sold My Business for Millions but Almost Lost Myself.”
She said of the book, “I just wanted to tell a real story of a successful entrepreneurial journey and I think it really, you know, resonated with a lot of women.”
In the tell-all, Webb goes from hairdresser to beauty boss to mogul after selling Dry Bar for a quarter of a billion dollars… all while things in her personal life fell apart.
Alli said the book dives into “the things I did right, things I didn’t do right, the real life stuff of behind the scenes of, you know, my life personally falling apart and getting a little messy and going through a divorce and my mom passing, my son struggling, it was just a lot of stuff while Dry Bar was this massive success.”
After selling Dry Bar, she launched a new entrepreneurial journey, Messy, featuring products for healthy hair.
She confessed, “I did stop getting blowouts and I started taking better care of my hair and I was more concerned with the integrity of my hair and the healthiness of my hair and also to give women permission to not have — I know it’s ironic — but, the perfect blowout, the perfect life, the perfect everything.”
Alli says it’s a messy-hair trend we’re seeing in Hollywood in movies like “Practical Magic 2.”
“Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock’s hair was very tousled and messy [in the movie],” she said. “I just saw Joey King on the red carpet with her long, tousled hair.”
She added, “Even, like, Taylor Swift, she’s often wearing very loose waves and, you know, soft hair. I actually love when I see her in concert and her hair has gone from a blowout to being sweaty and it’s naturally wavy, and I actually prefer it like that.”