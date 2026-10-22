‘Alien’ & ‘Picket Fences’ Star Tom Skerritt Dies at 93

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Tom Skerritt, known for movies and TV shows like “Alien,” “Top Gun,” "M*A*S*H” and “Picket Fences,” has died at 93.

His family confirmed the news in a statement to “Extra,” sharing that he died of natural causes.

"Our family is deeply saddened to share that Tom Skerritt passed away on October 21, 2026, from natural causes,” the statement said. "He was a loving husband to Julie; father to Andy, Erin, Matt, Collin, and Emiko; grandfather to Sara, Maddison, Sunny, Louisa, and Georgia; and great-grandfather to Marigold and Ravi. We are heartbroken by his loss.

"While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives. He cared deeply about imagination, creativity, storytelling, service, veterans, the natural world, and helping others find and share their own voices."