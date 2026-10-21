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“The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron and his fiancée Tate Madden spoke to “Extra” after announcing their baby news on “Dancing with the Stars”!

Tyler gave an emotional “DWTS” Dedication Night performance in honor of his late mom and all mothers, which also served as a surprise pregnancy reveal with Tate.

Cameron and his pro partner Sharna Burgess performed a contemporary dance to “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran. Tate joined the dance at the end and debuted her baby bump.

Afterward, they had an epic gender reveal live on the show as pink confetti rained down.

As they learned the sex of the baby, Tyler and Tate shared an emotional moment onstage. When he asked Madden how she felt, she sobbed, “I don’t know!”

In the ballroom with “Extra,” Tate explained, “I kind of blacked out. I was like, ‘No one try and talk to me right now.’”

Tyler laughed, adding, “She was such a mess. I was like, ‘This is good TV right here…’ It was 10 out of 10. It was so good.”

As for having a girl, Tate shared, “I know he’s just going to be the most amazing girl dad. I know she’s going to be so obsessed with him and like him so much more than me because he’s just going to be so fun and give her anything that she wants… I hit the jackpot.”

Cameron also spoke about how important it was to make his late mother part of the dance and pregnancy reveal.

“My mom is a huge part of me and my brother’s life, and tonight was about the story of my mom, where I’m at in my life right now. And it’s about… all the things I wish I could tell my mom.”