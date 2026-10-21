Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift’s Relatable Reaction to His Brother Jason’s Wakeup Call

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Travis and Travis Kelce are opening up on “the funniest story” involving Taylor Swift!

In the latest episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Travis shared, "The funniest story I got to tell some friends today was that I got a call at 7:30 in the morning.”

Referencing Jason’s “Squatober” workout routine, Travis noted, “I get a call at 7:30 in the morning; in my mind, I’m thinking [about the] worst case scenario. I’m like, ‘Oh, s***. Is everything OK?’ Maybe after the run, Jason [went] to the hospital and blew his knee out or some[thing]. I don’t know. I was [thinking about the] worst case scenario, like, the brain was just waking up.”

Jason was just calling Travis to “come spot” him during his workout.

Travis went on, “I was like, ‘Cool, I’ll come down.’ I was walking out of the room [and] Taylor’s like, ‘This is f***ed up.’ I’m like, ‘Nah, this will be good. It’ll be good.’”

Taylor and Travis have been married since July.

They recently stepped out together for his 37th birthday in New York City.

Kelce was every bit the gentleman as he held Swift’s hand back and forth to the car after they had dinner at Torrisi.