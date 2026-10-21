Julia Stiles on Honoring ‘Beacon of Light’ Heath Ledger with ‘DWTS’ Dedication (Exclusive)

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Julia Stiles honored her late “10 Things I Hate About You” co-star Heath Ledger on “Dancing with the Stars” Dedication Night.

She and Ezra performed a contemporary dance to the 1967 song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli, which was featured in the 1999 romantic comedy. At the end of the dance, Julia also received support from some of her “10 Things” castmates.

Afterward, Julia and Ezra spoke with “Extra” backstage about the emotional week.

Julia shared, “This has been an incredible week. The whole experience has been incredible, but this particular week was very transformative for me. Ezra was an amazing partner because he was very sensitive to what I was going through emotionally.”

She went on, “I was, like, bawling the first day of rehearsals because of all the nostalgia and the memories... I was just bumping up against something. I don’t know. And [Ezra] saw that. He clocked it and he changed the concept or the way that we thought about the dance in a way that, like, really opened me up and I’m forever grateful.”

Stiles said when it came to honoring Heath, who passed away in 2008 at just 28 years old, she knew she needed the whole cast there. “I was like, ‘It has to be the whole cast, can’t just be one person,’” she explained.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gabrielle Union, Larisa Oleynik, Andrew Keegan and Susan May Pratt all joined her onstage for the moving moment.

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Julia said they started making calls and “the web got cast and everybody said, ‘I’ll do it if everybody else does it,’ and then that was it.”

Stiles remembered Heath to “Extra,” telling us, “He was just a beacon of light. He was the leader of the pack of us kids, and he just was always very playful and made it such a fun set to be on and brought out light in everyone.”