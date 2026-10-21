How Constance Zimmer Is Helping Raise Money & Awareness About Breast Cancer

Constance Zimmer is getting the word out about a worthy cause.

Shoes for a Cure is holding a charity shoe sale October 21-25 at Chelsea Market to raise money for breast cancer research. Get all the details at ShoesforaCure.org.

Constance stopped by “Extra” and had this message for fans: “Ten thousand pairs of shoes at really cheap prices! Come, help cure breast cancer with us.”

Zimmer started working with Shoes for a Cure years ago, before fighting cancer herself. The actress calls it an “incredible cause.”

She opened up to “Extra” about her diagnosis, which is called, “Stage zero breast cancer because it is a form of cancer but it just has not spread yet and become a number.”

Constance’s treatment included a lumpectomy and radiation. She has been cancer-free for seven months!

Surgical breast oncologist Dr. Lisa Newman, an avid supporter of Shoes for a Cure, gave us some insight on the fight against the disease.

“We are able to control more and more breast cancers every day,” she said. “And that improvement in the ability to control the disease is thanks to the efforts of wonderful fundraising organizations such as Shoes for a Cure.”