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Earlier this week, Halle Berry’s courtroom showdown with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez commenced in Los Angeles.

Before taking the stand to defend herself in the custody battle over their son Maceo, “Extra” spotted Halle marching to the courtroom on Wednesday morning.

When “Extra” asked about she felt to testify on the third day of court proceedings, Halle remained tight-lipped, stoically refusing to answer questions.

Halle is back on the stand today after testifying yesterday.

Not much is known about what is happening inside the courtroom since the judge ordered it to be closed to the press and the public.

It was recently reported that Olivier stormed out in anger at one point on Tuesday, but a source is denying the story.

A source told “Extra” that the story is a “total misrepresentation.”

According to the insider, Olivier and his attorney had only five minutes to use the bathroom so they were taking a break.

Halle is vehemently denying Olivier’s allegations that she abused their 13-year-old son Maceo, calling them “meritless and deliberately misleading” in a statement.

In court documents, she insisted, “I have never physically, emotionally, or otherwise abused Maceo. I am a victim of domestic violence, and I help victims of domestic violence... I am not a perpetrator of violence. I would never hurt our child.”

Halle’s fiancé Van hunt and her daughter Nahla, with ex Gabriel Aubrey, were also on the witness stand.

“Extra” spoke with ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire, who weighed in on the case.