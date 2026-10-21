‘Glee’ is Back! Find Out Which Cast Members Are Returning

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A “Glee” reboot is on the way!

Disney announced in a press release, "We're happy to share that Disney+ and Hulu have placed a series order for ‘Glee.’”

The Ryan Murphy musical dramedy, about Ohio high school students in a show choir, aired from 2009 to 2015. The popular series featured covers of hit songs and starred Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer, Dianna Agron, Amber Riley, Naya Rivera, Kevin McHale, Mark Salling, Chord Overstreet, Harry Shum Jr. and many others.

“Glee” often featured guests stars too... from Idina Menzel to Gwyneth Paltrow.

After the reboot news broke, Variety reported that Lea Michele will return as Rachel Berry.

“She’s in,” a source told the trade, while another added, “It’s still early-ish days, but it feels good and we’re happy to get the band back together.”

Just weeks ago, Lea told E! News, "I love ‘Glee.' I will always love Glee. I love Ryan Murphy. It just holds such a special place in my heart for me. So, I will follow Ryan wherever he goes.”

Other stars that seemingly announced their return are Heather Morris, who played Brittany S Pierce, and Chord Overstreet, known as Sam Evans in the show.

Heather posted a photo of herself from “Glee” and wrote, "Yes ladies and gentle men of women, rumors are true. Brittany S. Pierce was in fact lost in the sewers for all these years. But I’m here to inform you that she is alive and well…And back for more #Glee.”

Chord wrote on X, "Reunited and it feels so good!”

“Glee” also has a tragic side.

Cory Monteith, 31, died from a combined toxicity of heroin and alcohol toxicity in July 2013 while in Vancouver, BC. His death was ruled accidental.

Mark Salling committed suicide in January 2018. At the time of his death, Salling was awaiting sentencing in a child porn case.