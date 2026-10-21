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Andrew Shue, 59, and Marilee Fiebig, 49, are getting married!

Shue and Fiebig started dating after breakups with their spouses Amy Robach, 53, and TJ Holmes, 49.

“ABC3” hosts Robach and Holmes were first spotted together in 2022, and their marriages ended shortly after.

Amy and TJ just tied the knot last month, and now Andrew and Marilee are getting married, too.

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Andrew told People magazine, “I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending.”

Reflecting on relationships, he said, “I had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me and in not understanding myself well enough and not understanding what matters in a relationship well enough to find the right person for me, and that has been an extraordinary gift. Again, I don’t know how it happened, but I can say I’m grateful.”

Shue added, “I had to grow through a lot of pain and a lot of struggle and a lot of humility. I think the magic of love is when you go from a need to giving.”

He said of meeting Marilee, “You don’t know how you meet the person who’s right for you. It just happened. And you can say how it’s just this kind of freak luck that this is how you ended up getting to know that person in a way that would allow you to reveal yourself and for her to reveal herself. And this just happened to be a circumstance that allowed for that. I don’t think there was anything other than this just happened to be our way of getting to know each other and being able to share ourselves with each other in a time where we both needed a friend.”