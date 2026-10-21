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“All’s Fair” stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash-Betts sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to play a game of “All’s Fair or No Fair”!

The group answered questions about whether it's fair or not fair to date a family member or friend’s ex, romances with a co-star, airing out grievances online, telling little white lies, and more.

The whole group agreed that dating a family member or friend’s ex is mostly “No Fair," but that there are some qualifying circumstances, including how long they dated for and how long ago.

Naomi wondered, "What decade are we talking about? In my 20s?" She said, "One of my great friends is married 30 years to a man that I spent some time with.”

As for dating a co-star or co-worker, everyone picked “All’s Fair.”

Kim commented, "I think whatever floats your boat, whatever makes you happy.”

Naomi is married to her “Gypsy” co-star Billy Crudup, so it worked out in her case! She commented, “I mean, we all work and so our community is, yeah, right there.”

Sarah and Niecy have also mixed business with pleasure! Niecy shared, "I sure have! I've done a couple of shows with Jessica. I love bring your spouse to work day."

Kim added that she's never done it, but said, "I'm not mad at it. I think wherever you can find love and whenever you're happy, go for it."

The group were also in agreement that it's not okay to use social media to call someone out.

Calling it “No Fair,” Kim emphasized, “The biggest turn off in the world.”

Niecy noted that she doesn’t have time to do that, adding, “I feel like you see a lot of young people thinking that’s the place to go to air your grievances about somebody.”

Kim, Sarah, and Naomi all picked “All’s Fair” when asked if white lies were acceptable to protect someone’s feelings.

Kim said, “I hate hurting someone’s feelings.” But Niecy picked “No Fair,” explaining, “What I try to do is tell the truth in love... Have you ever looked at somebody and said, 'She doesn't have any friends... All your friends let you come outside with that on?'"

Terri also asked Kim if it would be fair or no fair if you failed the bar exam... and then the writers of your show incorporated it into the story!

"It makes you the coolest bitch in town!" Sarah decalred.

"They can make fun of you until you pass," Kim chimed in. "Pressure you into passing." She added, "I thought it was so clever and so fun. And I feel like there's only a short window to be able to do that, you know, with me till I pass, so go for it."

Kim insisted, "I love my lessons in life."