Television October 20, 2026
The ‘Today’ Show Hosts Take ‘Extra’ Along on Their Trip to Ireland
“Extra” got an inside look at the “Today” show hosts’ trip to Ireland!
The whole gang, including Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Jenna Bush, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Carson Daly headed to the Emerald Isle for the epic adventure.
The trip was featured on all four hours of “Today” October16.
Watch the video to see the group listening to Irish music and sharing a toast.
Carson gave us the scoop on Sheen Falls and the Ring of Kerry Golf Club, while Al, Craig and Dylan learned about herding sheep.
Sheinelle showed off her dance moves and Jenna braved having a bird land on her head during a falconry lesson!
Al summed it up saying, “What’s amazing about Ireland, I don’t think people realize the diversity of geography, the diversity of weather, the diversity of climate, of food, of traditions. It really is this amazing place that is really where your imagination starts off and you just keep going from there.”