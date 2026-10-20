‘The Girls Next Door’ Alum Bridget Marquardt Marries Nicholas Carpenter

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“The Girls Next Door” alum Bridget Marquardt is a married woman!

Marquardt quietly tied the knot with film director Nicholas Carpenter, who broke the news during a guest appearance on “The Girls Next Level” podcast.

Carpenter told Bridget, who hosts the podcast with Holly Madison, "We are f**king married.”

Nicholas added, “Sorry if it didn’t come out in the press or that you didn’t know or that we didn’t say anything, but that’s just the way it is.”

Bridget quipped, “Shhh! We still have to have a wedding.”

Marquardt revealed that they have been together for “18 years.”

She pointed out, "In fact, this month is our anniversary.”

The couple announced their engagement more than 10 year ago.

In 2015, she gushed on Instagram, "Happy Oct. 1st!!! Oh...and... Did I mention @nicholascarpenter and I are engaged? 👻❤️💍🎃👰. “

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