See Kim Kardashian Dressed Up as North West for Halloween!

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Kim Kardashian is paying homage to her 13-year-old daughter North West’s signature look for Halloween.

Kardashian shared a carousel of images of herself with blueish teal hair, dermal piercings, a grill, and bedazzled nails.

She wore a black top with a white design and black-and-white striped sleeves, accessorized with spike bracelets.

Kim also appears to be wearing the necklace she got for North last Christmas! The custom diamond piece was designed by Alex Moss and features a skull and cross bones and spike necklace.

Kardashian wrote in the caption, "Halloween 2026🧟‍♀️.”

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While chatting with Dazed magazine over the summer, North, whose dad is Kanye West, opened up about her look.

She said of her mix real and faux piercings, “They just make you your full self.”

West insisted, “Everyone’s in love with boys, vaping, and doing all kinds of bad stuff. All I want is blue hair and piercings.”

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North said the Japanese virtual pop idol Hatsune Miku is her inspiration, saying, “That’s just my twin for real.”

What does she love about the character? “Her blue twin tails, of course. That’s always the inspo. Blue hair or nothing? Maybe I’ll do black in it one day.”