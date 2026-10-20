Sasha Farber Goes Behind the Scenes at ‘DWTS’ for Dedication Night

Sasha Farber takes “Extra” behind the scenes in the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom ahead of Dedication Night, chatting with Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, and Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov.

Maura said she will be bringing more “energy and power” this week as she dances for Ireland and her family.

Higgins explained, “The judges mentioned last week that they want to see more power… I really want to show that this week and especially not just for the judges but like for Ireland like for my family back home for my friends back home… I want to give it all I’ve got.”

Mark teased the choreography, saying, "I'm a big fan of Irish dancing… and pasodoble has a similar power to it. So it was really fun to bring those two elements together."

Ezra opened up about his dance too, saying, “This week is really special. I get to bring my mom onto the dance floor with me. I get to share the space with her and dedicate a dance that is so meaningful to someone that I love so much.”

He added, "This this week it's just about a boy who loves his mom. And it's as simple as that.”

Frech even had a message for his mom, saying, "I love you, Mom. Thank you for being a part of such a special moment with me and I hope I make you proud in this dance. I'm giving it my absolute all."

Daniella added, "This is actually a really scary week because the story is so strong and their love for one another is so massive. I wanted to make sure I delivered with the choreography.”

Sasha also spoke with Amber, who revealed her dance will revisit a dark period in her life. A time when her sister was there for her.

She shared, “It's kind of myself almost a decade ago when I was really, really struggling with my depression and anxiety and I didn't have like a thought of the future. I just didn't want to be here anymore. and I had my sister really help me out of that dark time. So, we’re just really dedicating it to that encouragement that she gave me and that support."

Glenn continued, "And then Pasha is kind of like the bad thoughts of depression, the like my struggles with my mental health.”

Pasha shared, “It was probably the hardest dance so far in terms of the pressure… I felt… responsibility you know I really wanted to do it justice because it is Amber's real life story.”

Amber’s sister joined the conversation saying rehearsals were “really fun.”

She said of Pasha, "He kind of feels like an like an extra sibling at this point."