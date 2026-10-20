Prince Harry Says He Wants to Reconcile with Prince William & King Charles

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Prince Harry is speaking out about his feud with his brother Prince William and his father King Charles, revealing on GQ’s “One More Question” that he’s working to thaw their icy royal relationship.

When asked if he grieves the relationship he had with his brother and father, he said, “Yes, of course.”

He continued, “Well, some people don’t want it to work... I want it to work out… The most important thing is to reconcile.”

When asked if this wound could be repaired, Harry insisted, “Yeah, of course. Scars stick around forever… but what your perception is and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past is something I can encourage everyone to do… There’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives than to continue with issues with family.”

He also opened up about the decision to move back to the U.K. with his wife Meghan Markle and being able to put their kids Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, in British school.

The Prince said the decision to move was based on, “Opportunities for the family, being able to put the kids in a British school… to be back close to my family… This wasn't something we planned for a long time, it was something we thought about and considered… but for us, when certain stars align… we lean into that.”

As for how the kids like it, he said, “They’re loving it, and it’s just giving them a whole different experience.”

Harry just released a MasterClass on grief.

He reflected on the loss of his mother Princess Diana, telling GQ, “I couldn't remember my mum’s laugh… I couldn’t remember what she looked like.”

Harry also discussed the questions that come up after a loss.

“If I give up on the grieving, does that mean I give up on the memory of my mother? And at the same time, if I become happy, is that a betrayal of her memory?”