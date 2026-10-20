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Sahara Ray, who dated Justin Bieber years ago, tragically died over the weekend at just 34.

Now, DailyMail.com reports she suffered a fentanyl overdose.

A source tells the publication Ray was rushed to an L.A. hospital on Friday night and placed on life support.

The insider explained that Sahara’s family made the difficult decision to remove her from life support late Sunday afternoon.

Ray was reportedly surrounded by loved ones when she passed away.

According to DailyMail.com, it was unclear if the overdose was accidental.

Her mother, Gretchen Bach, told DailyMail.com, “Sahara was an incredibly passionate and kind young woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter Snow, and surfing.”

She continued, “We're feeling the love that is pouring in from her cherished friends, fans and the many communities that she was part of around the world.”

Ray, the daughter of professional surfer Tony Ray, had just welcomed her daughter Snow in January.

Her final Instagram post, from July, featured photos of Snow. She wrote in the caption, “My whole heart 🤍 baby Snow.”

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Just a couple years earlier, Sahara opened up on TikTok about a devastating health battle.

According to 7NEWS, in May 2024, she shared on TikTok that she was hit by a car. She said the accident sent her body into shock and later triggered Guillain-Barré syndrome.