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“Kpop Demon Hunters” star EJAE is a married woman!

Over the weekend, EJAE tied the knot with her fiancé Sam Kim in Seoul.

The wedding was held at Stage 28, which holds a special place in EJAE’s heart.

The “Golden” singer told Vogue, “My grandparents lived in the house at the venue when I was a little girl. I spent much of my childhood exploring the garden and walking with my grandfather in the hills behind the house.”

EJAE’s brother also got married at the same location!

“There was so much joy to be shared. The ceremony was beautiful, heartfelt, and fun,” EJAE told the magazine. “I’ll never forget the feeling of walking down the aisle and seeing all of my closest friends and family members surrounding me with their love and support.”

While they were nervous, the pair “set intentions to try to stay in the moment and connect with each other and our guests.”

For her big day, EJAE opted for a custom dress by Danielle Frankel.

She shared, “I had long admired Danielle’s modern, but slightly twisted take on a classic wedding dress, and I knew I wanted to reach out to see if she would be interested in working with me on a custom dress. From our first meeting, Danielle immediately understood my vision: ethereal, modern, chic, and timeless with a twist.”

EJAE kept the jewelry “simple” so the tulle dress with a strapless neckline “could make the statement.”

She wore accessories passed down from her grandmother.

As for Sam, he wore a double-breasted tuxedo by Bhambi’s Custom Tailors for the ceremony.

EJAE changed into a gown by Zac Posen for the reception, while Sam changed into a white tuxedo, also designed by Posen.

She shared, “The dress is chiffon, like the ceremony gown, so the ethereal feeling carries over into the next chapter of the night.”

The couple also incorporated their roots into their wedding weekend, by kicking off the festivities with a traditional Paebaek ceremony at Congdu50.

She said, “Weaving traditional Korean wedding ceremonies into our wedding weekend was so special for us and our family. After our Paebaek ceremony, Sam and I relaxed and grounded ourselves in the moment together.”

In 2017, EJAE and Sam met while working on songs together at his home recording studio.

She recalled, “We worked on a couple of songs, but mostly, we just connected.”

Eventually, Sam “confessed his feelings” after a night out to see his roommate’s band perform.

He proposed in the summer of 2025, with the help of her best friend, who set up a fake dinner.

She revealed, “Instead, Sam brought me to a park in Brooklyn where we spent so much time together, walking Honey, my late dog. He suggested a walk through to go down memory lane. When we turned a corner, all our friends had set up a picnic with photos of us and our dog all around.”

They originally planned to get married in November 2026 in California but then moved up the date and location to Korea.