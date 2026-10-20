Connie Britton & Sam Nivola Talk ‘Phony’ & Bonding Over ‘White Lotus’ (Exclusive)

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Connie Britton and Sam Nivola are dishing with "Extra" on their new coming-of-age mystery series “Phony."

The show centers on high school student Sonny (Nivola), who is convinced that his mom Ellen (Britton) has been replaced by an imposter after he is involved in a car crash.

Connie and Sam’s new project comes after they both starred on different seasons of “The White Lotus.”

Britton, who appeared on the first season of the show, joked, “It sucks being on vacation.”

Sam, who appeared on the fourth season, added with a laugh, “It sucks living at the Four Seasons.”

Britton commented, “It is a really unique shared experience, and we both love Mike White.”

Sam chimed in, “Even though we were on the same show, there’s not that much to relate to, being in different parts of the world with very different groups of people.”

Britton and Nivola shared what they learned about each other working so closely on "Phony."

Along with calling Sam a “great work partner,” she gushed, “He is so incredibly intelligent and kind."

Sam called Connie “incredibly fun and kind to hang out with,” adding, “I just learned so much about acting from her, which is just invaluable.”

Connie stressed the importance of trust, adding, “We did really sort of confide in each other and sort of support each other and lift each other up.”

Britton has become known for playing everyone’s favorite mom roles, but what does her teenage son think?

She commented, “He might tell you differently… I think he is mostly oblivious to it all. He really does not pay attention to any of that stuff.” Connie added, "And he doesn't have social media and stuff, so I'm hoping that's not really on his radar."

Connie also spoke about playing two different roles in "Phony" and admitted it could get a little confusing, saying, “Sometimes, I would look back and I’m like, ‘Wait, which one? Who was she in this one?'... I hope it will be clear."

"I never really looked at it as like the 'darker side,'" she elaborated of the dual roles. "I do think there are elements to the way the character is played, and it's so much through Sonny's point of view, and so sometimes I'm thinking, oh, it feels very ghostlike almost. I think it was, for me, the part that was really interesting was playing almost two different realities, whether it's darker or... whatever."