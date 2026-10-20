Christina Applegate Reveals She Was Misdiagnosed with MS: ‘Why Did This Happen?’

Christina Applegate dropped some major news on her “MeSsy” podcast this week.

After months away, she returned to the show to tell listeners she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Applegate was diagnosed with the disease in 2021 after suffering debilitating symptoms.

While talking with her co-host Jamie Lynn Sigler over the course of two episodes that dropped the same day, Christina recalled her doctor giving her the astonishing health update.

Getting emotional, Christina said, “She came into my room and said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS.’ I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy.”

At another point in the conversation, Applegate insisted, “You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of a sudden I’m better. I haven’t gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I’ve gotten worse. So I’m back at square one where I don’t know what’s going on with me. And that’s going to be an online investigation that my doctors are going to be getting into just to find out what has been going on since 2021. Why did this happen?”

During another emotional moment, the “Dead to Me” star said, “I’ve gone through a great depression because of it. But I lost everything. I lost my job. I lost — I’m sorry. What do you say to someone who’s been living with this for six years — God, I’m so sorry — because it stopped my life. I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office. I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this. Nothing magical happened when she said, ‘You don’t have MS.’ Nothing magical happened.”

Dr. Marwa Kaisey, associate professor with the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center department of neurology, joined the show to talk about how MS misdiagnoses are “fairly common.”

She said, “We don’t have one single test for MS. It’s not like we have something like a pregnancy test that says, ‘Yes. You have it.’ ‘No. You don’t.’ It’s a list of criteria.”

The doctor shared that 20 percent of those with MS will learn they were misdiagnosed.

“And a majority of them were on medication to treat their MS,” Kaisey said.

Christina also reflected on being part of the MS community and then learning she was misdiagnosed.

“It’s weird because I feel like I let everybody down,” Applegate said. “It’s this weird feeling because I became this — you and I, the poster children for MS. And everything I was doing. I had a reason. I had a f**king reason as to why my day sucked every day. And now I don’t have a reason and it’s very unnerving and it’s very confusing for me.”

She said the whole thing was a “mind-f**k” and has left her in a “state of shock.”

Applegate had stepped away from the podcast in March, and in April, it was reported that shen was hospitalized in Los Angeles.

Days later, she took to Instagram to share a health update.

She wrote, “Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”

Christina included a pic of a “Kissy Kissy” mug on top of her recently released memoir “You with the Sad Eyes.”