Instagram

Call her mommy! Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan just welcomed their first child.

Cooper, the host of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, announced the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram with a sweet photo.

Instagram

The new mom did not show the infant’s face, but used a photo that showed his fuzzy little two-piece outfit.

The 32-year-old included a blue heart in the caption.

Just days ago, Alex shared a carousel of maternity photos on Instagram and wrote, “The most transformative 9 months of my life.”

Alex first announced her pregnancy in May.

In the post, Alex cradled her bare bump while seated on Matt’s lap.