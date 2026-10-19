Selena Gomez Confesses Vaping Nicotine Changed Her Voice

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Selena Gomez has a confession to make about her voice!

In a candid video on her Instagram Story, Gomez shared, “I’m not gonna be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot.”

“Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say, if you’re going through it or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s just not worth it,” Gomez emphasized. “It’s so stupid. It changed my voice.”

Trying to keep things light-hearted, Gomez quipped, “So, if you guys don’t like listening to my voice, that’s totally understandable. I don’t mind. Just don’t listen to it.”

Gomez kept it real, admitting that quitting nicotine has been “really hard.”

She noted, “I just hope I can keep it up.”

Staying optimistic, Selena encouraged her followers, “If you are going through something, you can get through it, too.”