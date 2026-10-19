Reba McEntire Remembers ‘Honest’ Dolly Parton, Talks Dolly Day on ‘Happy’s Place’ (Exclusive)

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Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, and Belissa Escobedo are dishing with "Extra" on “Happy’s Place” Season 3.

The trio spoke about recently having a Dolly Parton Day celebration on the set.

Reba shared, “It was 9/25 and we had Dolly Day here on the set, and we had chicken and dumplings. Dolly’s recipes, all of these — macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, meatloaf. All so good... with the banana pudding.”

Melissa added, “And I made you a Dolly cake.” Reba said, "You did, from her Dolly Cake Mix."

The show is also dedicating their Halloween week episode to Dolly.

Reba commented, “The week we were filming that episode, Dolly passed, so then everybody was on board to dedicate that episode to Dolly.”

McEntire noted that Dolly's photo was among those they included on an "ofrenda," which is an altar built during Dia de Los Muertos to welcome and honor the souls of deceased loved ones.

Reba added, “It was a great episode to learn about Belissa's culture and her heritage and how they treat their family and friends when they pass and the memory, and to keep their memory and their likeness alive. It was just very moving.. There was that heart. Came in with a lot of comedy and a lot of funny, but when you have the heart put along with that, it’s a great package.”

Melissa shared her fond memories of Dolly, saying, “I was so lucky to have a little time with her when she came on the original ‘Reba’ show and a few times after that. She was exactly who everyone thinks she was. She walked in a room and it just got brighter. It got better. And she was so kind on that set. I think she understood the effect she had on people, so she made sure that everyone had a little time with her... She made you feel special."

“There’s no one like her, there never will be one, and she was a unifier,” Melissa emphasized.

Reba chimed in, “What I love about Dolly is she treated everyone equal, no matter where you were on the call sheet or in the ladder of life. She was honest… She wasn’t ashamed, embarrassed to talk about her faith and she sang about it.”

This season, Reba’s character is single and ready to mingle with guest star James Denton.

Reba dished, “It’s been a lot of fun getting to work with Jamie. He’s a great actor, fun, so professional, handsome, everything.” She teased, “So we’ll see how that develops."

Melissa quipped, “She’s enjoying it. That’s what I’ll tell you. She’s enjoying having James Denton come guest star."

Referring to Reba's fiancé Rex Linn, Belissa joked, "Rex, on the other hand? Not so much." Rex stars on the show with them as Emmett.