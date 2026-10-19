Michael C. Hall on Dexter’s Midlife Crisis & Growing Desire for Recognition (Exclusive)

Todd Williamson/January Images for Paramount+

“Extra” sits down with Michael C. Hall and Uma Thurman to talk “Dexter: Resurrection” Season 2.

Michael spoke about Dexter’s midlife crisis saying, "I don't think he ever really imagined himself at this stage of his life. He didn't really think he'd make it this far... I think a part of why it’s fun to return to the show has to do with the writers' ability to take him in new places and evolve him or force him to evolve in ways that he never imagined and that I never imagined he would."

He went on, “To see him at this juncture in his life with maybe more of it behind him than ahead of him has been fun and I think it creates in him an appetite to be recognized and appreciated which is very much at odds with his desire not to be caught."

Uma teased that we’ll see her character Charley trying to pick the path of redemption, saying, "Charlie has her own sort of shame and her own conscience to reckon with and it's going to unfold over this season… with a few good calls and a few bad calls tried to pick a path of redemption for herself. It's going to be a path that doesn't take her in a straight line."

She added, “They definitely wrote me a wonderful, wonderful part.”

Michael also talked about the show taking place in New York, calling it an "upside down universe” from Miami.

He said of the location, "It is a character in the show. It has an energy. It infuses the show with a new energy. I think it's a big part of what revitalizes this new version. It's an interesting sort of counterpart… Miami is soft and sort of wide open and humid and lush and New York is hard edges and concrete and defined."