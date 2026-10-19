‘Klara and the Sun’: Jenna Ortega Shares Why She Wouldn’t Want an AI Friend (Exclusive)

Sony Pictures

Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams chatted with “Extra” about their new dystopian science fiction movie “Klara and the Sun,” based on Nobel Prize-winner Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel and directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi.

In the movie, Jenna plays an Artificial Friend named Klara, who is chosen by a girl named Josie (Mia Tharia). Klara moves in with Josie and her family during a sad time. Amy plays Josie’s mother Chrissy.

Jenna shared, “It just was nice to be surprised by a script and a character and to do an adaptation of a book that I found really thought-provoking and beautiful.”

Amy said she would make “different choices” than her character Chrissy, but hinted that she is a mother in pain.

She said, “There’s something so beautifully sad and desperate… She’s desperate for something even she can’t name… She’s living in this anticipatory grief constantly and it’s kind of heartbreaking.”

We had to ask Jenna if she would ever want an Artificial Friend.

Ortega insisted, “No, I don't think it’s necessary… What I love so much about this movie is it takes something artificial to remind people that what’s really important is standing right in front of them and living and breathing and human.”

Adams shared her own take on technology, saying, “It’s hard for me to conceive of the advances that have already been made. I mean, even I did ‘Her' and I did this film and both times you think when you’re making the film that this is so far in the future and yet, here we are having this discussion. So, it’s just moving so rapidly that I hope we can take a moment and focus on each other.”