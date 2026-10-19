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Kaia Gerber shared a heart-wrenching Instagram post over the weekend mourning the loss of her brother Presley.

Presley, 27, died in September of a suspected overdose.

Kaia shared a carousel, starting with a throwback video of herself and Presley dancing together as kids.

She wrote, “I love you the bluest, to the moon and back and back again, forever big brother.”

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The actress then included a letter to her brother on the next few slides.

She wrote, “Prez, I don’t have the words, and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn’t need them all along. Words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth. And how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief.”

“I’ve read all of the books and I have none of the answers,” she went on. “My articulation is no match against this, the magnitude of losing you.”

“I am, quite literally, down on my f**king knees. You know how much I loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself. I came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. I had more love for you than I knew what to do with. and now that it has nowhere obvious to go, I’m certain it’s going to swallow me whole.”

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She told him, “You believed — always believed — in people. You met cruelty not with anger, but with confusion. And curiosity. You believed people were inherently good because, Presley, you are inherently good.”

“And somehow, through all of it, I got to be your sister, your lucky eternal witness, watching you do the most hard-core, heavy metal thing anyone can do: you stayed soft.”

Gerber continued, “You were my ultimate teacher while you were here now I’m left wondering what I could possibly be taught in your absence, and I keep thinking about how when we were little, I got scared before getting my ears pierced, so you went first. You always went first. But when I held the earring they took from your body, all I could think was: that belongs to you. And I really f**king wish you hadn’t gone first this time.”

She later added, “To say loving you was the easiest thing in the world would imply that it required any effort at all. I was born loving you. I will die loving you. There was never anything else. I am learning how to love you when I cannot see you. How to tell you something without picking up my phone to call you. How to be your sister in a world that I can’t reach for you in. I don’t know how to do that yet.”

The star insisted, “Even knowing where it ends, I would choose it all over again. Every second. I would walk knowingly toward this grief if it meant that on the other side of it I got to be your sister.”

Kaia ended by writing, “My darling brother, I do adore you. I love my brother. My brother is dead. And this party sucks so bad without you, Prez. My best buddy, my great protector, the hardest I’ve ever laughed and the one true love of my life — you lit all of my candles and took all of my monsters away. And I love you. And I love you. And I love you. Only you know how much. Thank you for being here.”

The next slide was a photo of Presley and Kaia at the beach as children. She ended the carousel with a poem called “The Gate” by Marie Howe, about Howe’s late brother.

Over the weekend, Kaia and Presley’s mother Cindy Crawford also addressed the loss on Instagram with a message from the family.

She wrote, “We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.”