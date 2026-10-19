Justin Bieber’s Model Ex, Sahara Ray, Dies at 34 — Months After Welcoming Baby

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Sahara Ray, a model who once dated Justin Bieber, has died at just 34.

Her family tells TMZ, “She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved.”

Ray, the daughter of professional surfer Tony Ray, had just welcomed a daughter in January.

Her mother Gretchen shared the news in March, revealing, “Two months ago Snow Ray Dow was born at 12:19am on January 27th… Baby was born without complications and has an amazing temperament. I feel so honored to have been invited to be at the birth and to watch Sahara become a mother. Mum and baby have received a steady flow of visitors and are feeling supported and loved.”

She noted that at the time Sahara was living in Los Angeles.

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Sahara introduced her daughter on her own Instagram page in April with a sweet video. She wrote, “Baby snow hallelujah 🤍.”

Her final Instagram post, from July, featured photos of Snow. She wrote in the caption, “My whole heart 🤍 baby Snow.”

Just a couple years earlier, Sahara told TikTok followers she was hit by a car, which triggered the autoimmune disease Guillain-Barré syndrome.

According to 7NEWS, in May 2024, she shared on TikTok, “So I was hit by a car April 8, the car was going 80 miles (128 km) an hour, it was a drunk driver.”

She continued, “It basically set my body into shock which sent my body into this crazy sickness and I got really, really sick for a week-and-a-half to two weeks.”

Sahara said five days later, she started to experience tingling in her in her feet and legs.

She explained, “So basically, right now I’m paralysed from the tops of my upper thighs all the way down to my feet. I can’t walk at all.

“I am primarily in a wheelchair and I have a walker,” she said, explaining, “So I have an autoimmune disease that showed up a few weeks ago called Guillain-Barre syndrome.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, patients often start recovery after six months, but it can take up to three years.