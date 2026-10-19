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Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski are officially husband and wife!

On Sunday, Radomski confirmed their wedding on her Instagram Stories.

Along with posting a pic of herself sitting in a chair with a white veil and silk slip dress, she wrote, “Yesterday was an absolute DREAM. More to come … Love Mrs. Segel.”

Kayla also reposted her brother’s pic from the wedding of the happy couple looking at each other.

Jason and Kayla tied the knot at the Huntington Library Botanical Garden in Pasadena, based on a pic of a wedding invite shared by one of her friends.

The location was the same place where Jason proposed a year ago.

In June of 2025, Kayla announced their engagement with a series of proposal pics. She wrote, “FOREVER YES 💍♥️.”

Months after the proposal, Jason spoke with “Extra’s” Derek Hough at the Emmys, where he gushed, “This is not just lip service, but I’m with the person I love, life is calm and good, everything’s in good order.”

In 2023, the pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.