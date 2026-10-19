Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Car Accident Weeks After Ken Urker’s Death

Getty Images

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was in a car accident in Louisiana over the weekend, TMZ reports.

The minor wreck comes weeks after Ken Urker, the father of Gypsy’s daughter Aurora, was found dead at his home.

Louisiana State Police Troop C confirmed to TMZ that Gypsy Rose was in a minor crash in Terrebonne Parish on October 17.

The police said the accident caused some minor property damage, but no injuries were reported.

No arrests were made.

A source shared with TMZ that the accident happened at an intersection in Houma, and said that Gypsy had car insurance.

TMZ was also told that Blanchard had the sun in her eyes and that may have played a role in the wreck.

According to TMZ the other driver posted about the accident on Facebook, writing, “2026 is wild. Just got sideswiped by Gypsy Rose. FML.”

Gypsy Rose has been in the headlines lately following Ken’s death on October 1.

She previously told People magazine exclusively that Ken died of a drug overdose — but she stopped short of saying whether she thought it had been intentional on his part.

“I’m in disbelief. I can’t think,” she told the magazine. “I’ve screamed until my throat burns.”

She also told People in a statement, “Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase.”